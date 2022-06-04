'Holy c***': Riders stuck mid-air upside down at Pennsylvania amusement park. Watch video

The video of a ride stuck mid-air upside down at an amusement park in Pennsylvania has gone viral. The ride, Aero 360, does offer a 360-degree over-the-top experience, as the name explains, but on that day as the ride got stuck mid-air, the 360-degree experience became a nightmare for the riders. The incident took place on May 30.

"At approximately 11.54am, the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle," Jeff Filicko, marketing and communications manager for Fiesta texas, said, issuing a statement. The ride was brought back to its designated position and then with the help of the San Antonio fire department, all 20 persons on the ride were safely removed without causing any injuries.

Alexandra Schneider, a passenger on the ride, shared her experience of being stuck mid-air upside down. “We were like, ‘holy c*** this is actually happening. We are stuck. Hopefully, our harnesses won’t come off,’” she was quoted as saying by Trib Live.

The ride remain closed following the incident while the amusement park authorities tried to figure out why the ride stopped mid-air.

(With inputs from agencies)

