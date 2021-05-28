Home / World News / Hong Kong approves new electoral laws
world news

Hong Kong approves new electoral laws

The new law empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and a sets up a new committee to ensure candidates are “patriotic”.
Agencies | , Hindustan Times, Hong Kong, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year running.(AP file photo)

Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

The new law empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and a sets up a new committee to ensure candidates are “patriotic”. The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for 2nd year running

Hong Kong police cited Covid restrictions to ban for a second year running a June 4 annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government’s crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiananmen square crackdown hong kong china
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP