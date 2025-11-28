Hong Kong fire death toll reaches 94 as search and rescue nears end; several missing

Hong Kong fire authorities said that they are expected to wrap up the search and rescue operation after a massive blaze tore through an apartment complex on Friday, killing at least 94 people and leaving several missing. Burned buildings are stand in the aftermath of a fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong(AP)

On Friday, around dawn, the firefighters had mostly contained the blaze that destroyed Wang Fuk Court housing Complex in the northern district of Tai Po, Reuters reported.

More than 4,600 people lived in the eight-tower estate, which had renovations going on, and the building was wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green mesh.

Following the incident, three construction company officials were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for using unsafe materials, including flammable foam boards blocking windows.

Meanwhile, the firefighters reportedly informed that the search and rescue operation at the complex is expected to be complete by 9 am.

Also read: Scaffolding, mesh or foam: What led to Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in 77 years

"We'll endeavour to effect forcible entry to all the units of the seven buildings, so as to ensure there are no other possible casualties," Deputy Fire Services Director Derek Chan was quoted as saying.

On Thursday morning, as many as 279 people were listed as missing, but the figures have not been updated for more than 24 hours. Chan said that 25 calls for help to the Fire Department are still unresolved. This also includes three calls made in recent hours, which would be prioritised.

Rescuers have to battle the intense heat, smoke and collapsing scaffolding in order to get everyone out on the upper floors of the complex. Most of the people were found in two towers in the complex, while firefighters found survivors in several buildings.

Also read: 'What's left?': Hong Kong residents mourn losses after massive fire

Worst fire since 1948

With the death toll reaching 94 on Friday, this marked the deadliest fire since 1948, when 176 people died in a warehouse blaze.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant of Prestige Construction, a firm that had been doing maintenance work on the buildings for more than a year.

"We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably," Police Superintendent Eileen Chung said on Thursday.

The police raided the company's office and seized bidding documents, a list of employees, 14 computers and 3 mobile phones

In a move to reduce further disasters like this, the city's development bureau has discussed gradually replacing bamboo scaffolding with metal scaffolding as a safety measure.