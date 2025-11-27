Scaffolding, substandard mesh or foam: What led to Hong Kong’s deadliest fire that killed 65

A massive fire in a Hong Kong high-rise apartment has claimed the lives of at least 65 people, with more than 300 still missing as the blaze rages on. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)(AP)

The worst fire in decades, that broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Taipo, has raised questions on official negligence, safety measures and the city's planning.

Firefighters have been trying to control the flames, which started in the bamboo scaffolding and spread to seven of eight towers of the residential complex, where around 4,600 people lived. While the fire continues to burn after more than 20 hours, efforts are still on to trace dozens of people missing after the blaze.

Why was the fire so massive?

Though fire has not been uncommon in Hong Kong, the latest fire, classified as Grade 5, was the worst to have been reported in the city in the last 17 years.

The blaze is said to be the deadliest since November 1996, when 41 people died in a commercial building in Kowloon in a fire that lasted for around a day.

The latest fire started in the bamboo scaffolding and the construction netting, before spreading across seven of the complex’s eight buildings.

Authorities have suggested that the substandard protective mesh and plastic, which didn't meet fire standards, could have worsened the fire. The police also discovered that some windows on the unaffected building were sealed with a foam material, which was installed by a construction company carrying out the maintenance work.

“Protective netting, fire-resistant cloth and plastic sheeting on the exterior of the building burned far more intensely and spread much faster than compliant materials normally would,” Secretary for Security Chris Tang said, according to Bloomberg.

The apartment complex, which has close to 2,000 units, was built as government-subsidised housing in the 1980s and was undergoing a lengthy renovation.

"We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties," Eileen Chung, a Hong Kong police superintendent, said.

Police have arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from an engineering company on suspicion of manslaughter.

Anger, criticism and despair

The Hong Kong authorities said the fire broke out at 2:50 pm (local time) on Wednesday. The fire couldn't be controlled a day later as three towers remained burning in the housing estates.

The visuals of the fire showed the blaze still raging after dark, even as smoke billowed into the sky. Several residents were moved to temporary shelters overnight.

Amid the tragedy, locals have raised concerns over faulty fire alarms and the risks of traditional bamboo scaffolding. Many residents are now questioning whether risks were ignored and if the safety systems installed were operational.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee has said that the government would set up a task force to conduct a full investigation into the disaster.

He said that the government has planned to inspect all housing estates undergoing major repairs to review the safety of scaffolding and construction materials.