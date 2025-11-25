‘Indisputable reality’: India slams China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh after woman detained in Shanghai

Hours after China refuted allegations that a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport, the ministry of external affairs sharply reacted to the statement by the Chinese ministry and affirmed that the northeastern state is an "integral and inalienable part of India". The MEA asserted that the issue of Thongdok's detention has been taken up with the Chinese side.(ANI)

The MEA statement, issued by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, took note of the remarks made by the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs regarding the "arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan".

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed that her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising situation after immigration personnel said that her passport was "invalid" because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

In response to Thongdok's ordeal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her.

"We learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Mao said.

‘Indisputable reality’

Sharply reacting to China's statements, the MEA said, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality."

The MEA asserted that the issue of Thongdok's detention has been taken up with the Chinese side, adding that authorities in Beijing have "still not been able to explain their actions".

The external affairs ministry said that the actions of the Chinese authorities are "in violation of several conventions governing international air travel". It added that the Chinese authorities' actions also violate their own regulations that allow visa free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries.

India's foreign ministry had issued a strong demarche to the Chinese authorities, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place, with the Indian consulate in Shanghai taking up the matter locally and providing complete assistance to the stranded passenger, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

They also said that the the passenger had been detained on ludicrous grounds, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.

Arunachal CM hits out at China

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also expressed deep shock over the treatment meted out to the woman, saying that the racial mockery she was subjected to by the Chinese authorities was appalling.

“I am deeply shocked by the unacceptable treatment of Ms. Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a proud Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, by Chinese immigration authorities at Shanghai Pudong Airport. Subjecting her despite a valid Indian passport to humiliation and racial mockery is appalling,” Khandu said in a statement posted on X.

He also affirmed that Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be an integral part of India, adding that any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive.