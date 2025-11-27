Hong Kong fire: 44 killed, blaze continues; under-repair housing to be inspected | Key updates

Hong Kong Fire LIVE News: It has been over 24 hours since fire broke out at a housing complex in Hong Kong but the blaze refuses to die down. While fire has been contained at four buildings at the apartment complex, three others continue to reel under the flames, with several trapped on the upper floors. Police officers stand guard at the scene of a fire which broke out Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.(AP)

Three senior figures at an engineering firm have reportedly been arrested after the big blaze, considered the worst the city has seen since 1996. The arrests have been made on suspicion of manslaughter, and the incident has fuelled fears over renovation and housing design of high-rise homes.

At least 44 residents have died and many more are missing even as rescue efforts continue.

Under-repair homes to be inspected

With the massive blaze still ravaging after 44 deaths and authorities pointing out to the “unusual” nature of the fire, Hong Kong authorities have decided to inspect all housing estates that are undergoing major repair.

"The government has immediately arranged for inspections of all housing estates across the city undergoing major repairs, to examine the safety of scaffolding and building materials," Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in a Facebook post.

The official had earlier announced that nearly 300 people were missing after the fire at at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong. The housing complex houses around 5,000 people and is located in the suburban Tai Po district.

Red flags seen as rescue continues

As several buildings at the apartment complex caught fire, the one tower that left unscathed reportedly revealed some important details.

According to Secretary for Security Chris Tang, some foam boards was seen covering windows on the building. “These foam boards are highly flammable and the fire spread very quickly, so we found their presence unusual,” the official said.

Protective netting, waterproof cloth and plastic sheeting on the exterior of the buildings also burned far more intensely expected, he said.

The Wang Fuk Estate was built as government-subsidized housing in the 1980s and one-third of its residents are elderly people, many of whom were seen rushing out in wheelchairs as the fire broke out.