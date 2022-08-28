Hong Kong reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in five months

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 28, 2022 04:02 PM IST

Hong Kong reported a total of 9,708 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the highest daily tally in five months.

Bloomberg |

The case count included 213 imported cases, health officials said at a briefing Sunday. There were 10 new Covid patients in critical condition and 10 new virus-related deaths.

The number of daily infections is expected to rise to 10,000, the Health Department’s Department of Health Chuang Shuk-kwan said. The dominant strain is already expected to be BA.4 or BA.5 but “we still need to observe for one or a few more days to see that trend,” she said.

The new total number of daily infections was the highest since March 25, according to Bloomberg calculations.

