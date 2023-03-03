Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Video: Burning embers rain on streets as huge Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper

Video: Burning embers rain on streets as huge Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper

world news
Updated on Mar 03, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Hong Kong Skyscraper Fire: Two bystanders were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, Fox News reported.

Hong Kong Skyscraper Fire: A building is seen on fire in Hong Kong. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A massive fire engulfed a skyscraper in Hong Kong, news agency Reuters reported. The fire broke out after midnight in Tsim Sha Tsui at an under-construction skyscraper in one of the city's shopping districts, the report added.

Videos and photos from the massive fire were shared widely on social media and showed the skyscraper engulfed in flames and the sound of explosions from within the structure. Two bystanders were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, Fox News reported.

Embers and burning debris were seen raining down on the streets as firefighters tried to control the fire in the footage. The construction site is the former location of the defunct Mariners Club, opened by Hong Kong Governor David Trench in 1967, Reuters reported.

The old building was demolished in 2018 and was set to be replaced by a 42-storey Kimpton Hotel, the report added. The skyscraper- now damaged by the fire- was expected to have 500 rooms across 3,40,000 square feet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
hong kong government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP