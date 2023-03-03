Video: Burning embers rain on streets as huge Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper

A massive fire engulfed a skyscraper in Hong Kong, news agency Reuters reported. The fire broke out after midnight in Tsim Sha Tsui at an under-construction skyscraper in one of the city's shopping districts, the report added.

Videos and photos from the massive fire were shared widely on social media and showed the skyscraper engulfed in flames and the sound of explosions from within the structure. Two bystanders were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, Fox News reported.

Embers and burning debris were seen raining down on the streets as firefighters tried to control the fire in the footage. The construction site is the former location of the defunct Mariners Club, opened by Hong Kong Governor David Trench in 1967, Reuters reported.

The old building was demolished in 2018 and was set to be replaced by a 42-storey Kimpton Hotel, the report added. The skyscraper- now damaged by the fire- was expected to have 500 rooms across 3,40,000 square feet.

