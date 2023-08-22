News / World News / Hong Kong to ban some Japanese seafood: Row over radioactive water explained

Hong Kong to ban some Japanese seafood: Row over radioactive water explained

ByMallika Soni
Aug 22, 2023 03:18 PM IST

Hong Kong said that its ban would take effect from August 24, the day Japan starts its release.

Hong Kong's leader said that the city would "immediately activate" import controls on Japanese seafood as he strongly opposed Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Japan will begin releasing more than a million tons of water from the plant. Tokyo has insisted that the water is safe and that the plant which was wrecked in a 2011 tsunami is mostly been used to cool damaged reactors.

The storage tanks for contaminated water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture.(AFP)
The storage tanks for contaminated water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture.(AFP)

Hong Kong said that its ban would take effect from August 24, the day Japan starts its release. The plan has been approved by the UN nuclear watchdog but dumping the water has faced opposition from counties including China, over worries about food safety.

Read more: Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range: Report

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said the release was "irresponsible" and posed “impossible risks to food safety and the irreparable pollution and destruction of the marine environment” adding that he had told environment secretary Tse Chin-wan and relevant departments to immediately activate import controls in order to protect food safety and public health.

"There is no timetable at this point about how long the ban will last," Tse Chin-wan said. The decision would depend on data and information from the Japan after the discharge, he explained.

Macau will also implement the ban from Thursday, covering goods from the same 10 Japanese regions.

What does the ban mean?

In July, Hong Kong said the ban would cover imported aquatic products from the Japanese regions of Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama but exports from 13 other regions would still be allowed. The measure covers live, frozen, refrigerated, dried aquatic products, sea salt and seaweed.

What will be the impact of the ban?

Hong Kong is Japan's second largest market, after China, for agricultural and fisheries exports. Many restaurants will face a major challenge as some plan to add more meat to their menus as they anticipate losses of up to 40%.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out