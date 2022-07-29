Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken
Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST
"It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.
AFP |
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
