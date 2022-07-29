Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken

Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken

world news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST
"It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.
File photo of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(REUTERS)
AFP |

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antony blinken nancy pelosi taiwan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP