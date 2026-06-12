'Hormuz has been open for months, you just didn't know', Trump claims as Iran deal hangs in limbo

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a peace agreement between the United States and Iran could be signed within days, while also claiming that the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been open for months.

Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been open for months.(REUTERS)

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Speaking to reporters when asked about the timeline for a peace deal, Trump suggested that the agreement could be finalised as early as this weekend or Monday, though he stopped short of setting a formal deadline. Follow LIVE updates here

“Strait have been open for a number of months already”

"...The Strait is going to open immediately. This signing, maybe it'll happen on Saturday or Monday... We think it's going to go pretty quickly. I don't want to say a deadline, because if I say a deadline, you'll say, oh, he didn't meet the deadline... it's going to get signed. And the strait is open. But the strait have been open for a number of months already, and you just didn't know about it... I just announced yesterday that we bought a lot of ships across and millions, hundreds of millions of barrels of oil were brought across..."

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Donald Trump calls off threatened Iran strikes, says US deal could be signed this weekend CENTCOM says transit route remains open {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Donald Trump calls off threatened Iran strikes, says US deal could be signed this weekend CENTCOM says transit route remains open {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump’s remarks came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) asserted on social media that “The Strait of Hormuz remains open for transit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump’s remarks came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) asserted on social media that “The Strait of Hormuz remains open for transit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's are the five things CENTCOM said: Safe pathways have been established for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The pathways are available to all vessels not violating the blockade against Iran.

Hundreds of ships have transited the route in the last two months.

US forces are postured to defend against Iranian aggression.

The command also stated that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's are the five things CENTCOM said: Safe pathways have been established for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The pathways are available to all vessels not violating the blockade against Iran.

Hundreds of ships have transited the route in the last two months.

US forces are postured to defend against Iranian aggression.

The command also stated that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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100 million oil barrels, 200 ships moved through Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that the United States has ensured the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, saying a covert military operation enabled the transit of more than 100 million barrels of oil and over 200 commercial vessels through the strategically important waterway.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market."

"More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz -- NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It's over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP" the post read.

Trump calls it a ‘great settlement’

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The US President described the proposed agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough and said it could be signed in Europe after the remaining documents are finalised.

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"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He added,"The two sides would, subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done over the next few days, probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. It's a great thing."

Trump also said he believed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had personally approved the agreement, adding that Iran had accepted it because they had “taken a pounding.”

Iran says no final decision yet

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Iran indicated that the proposed agreement has not yet received final approval.

Iranian media quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying that much of the draft text under negotiation has been completed, but Tehran would not compromise on its key positions.

"We have not reached a final conclusion on this matter," he said. "This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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