 Houthis fire at two ships in Red Sea, one was headed to India: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Houthis fire at two ships in Red Sea, one was headed to India: Report

Houthis fire at two ships in Red Sea, one was headed to India: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea with drones and missiles.

Yemen's Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group, on Tuesday claimed responsibility for firing missiles at two ships in the Red Sea - one American and one British vessel. Reports claimed that the first attack took place in the southern part of the Red Sea west of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, which caused minor damage to the vessel.

Houthis fire at two ships in Red Sea, one was headed to India: Report(REUTERS)
Houthis fire at two ships in Red Sea, one was headed to India: Report(REUTERS)

A second ship was attacked on the same day off Yemen's southern port city of Aden, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, news agency Associated Press reported. This was identified as a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greek-owned vessel coming from the US heading to India.

However, it is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused by a sea mine or a rocket.

Meanwhile, the US military's Central Command, in a statement, said that the Houthis fired three missiles at the ‘Star Nasia’ which reported minor damages but no injuries, and three missiles at the ‘Morning Tide’ - a UK-owned cargo ship.

“On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden,” the US military wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It added, “Three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit MV Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden. At approximately 3:20 a.m., MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries. At 2 p.m. another missile impacted the water near the ship with no effect. At 4:30 p.m., USS Laboon (DDG 58), operating near MV Star Nasia, intercepted and shot down a third anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis. MV Star Nasia remains seaworthy and is continuing toward its destination.”

On the attack on the ‘Morning Tide’ vessel, the US military said, “The remaining three ASBMs were likely targeting MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship operating in the Southern Red Sea. The three missiles impacted the water near the ship without effect. MV Morning Tide is continuing its journey and is reporting no injuries or damage.”

The Houthis, an armed group originating from Yemen’s northwestern Saada province, have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea with drones and missiles since October last year, in what they describe as “acts of solidarity with Palestinians” amid the Israel-Hamas war.

(With inputs from agencies)

