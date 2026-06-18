How Hackers Found a Back Door Into the American Living Room

The discovery that millions of digital home devices are secretly powering dangerous cyberattacks began with a phone call more than two years ago from a top Microsoft security executive to his counterpart at Comcast. What Comcast found has rocked the cybersecurity world and taken years to unravel

The tech giant was investigating a digital break-in the company had linked to one of the most capable cybersecurity foes in the world and needed information on six IP addresses, the internet’s equivalent of a phone number.

Following that trail, Comcast investigators discovered that Midnight Blizzard, a hacking group linked to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, had managed to access emails belonging to Microsoft’s senior leadership by using consumer internet connections to mask nefarious traffic.

What Comcast found has rocked the cybersecurity world and taken years to unravel: More low-cost consumer devices have shipped into the U.S. with backdoor software pre-installed, and this software is also being sneaked into mobile apps and copyright-free illegal copies of videogames.

The software has turned tens of millions of consumer devices into criminal cloud-computing networks. These networks aren’t only used for fraud, they have also been adopted by government-backed hackers looking to hide their connections to countries such as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Called residential proxy networks, these services let anyone who pays steer their internet traffic through an outside address. It’s like an Airbnb for internet access. Not all users of these networks are criminals, but government and industry officials say residential proxy networks have ballooned in scale and risk in recent years. The Digital Citizens Alliance, a digital advocacy group, estimates that there are 20 million of these backdoors in the U.S. alone.

“This is a bigger problem because of the sheer numbers,” said Noopur Davis, Comcast’s head of information security. It is one of the most worrying problems the telecommunications company has seen, she said.

[This story explains how to protect yourself from a sneaky back door that can let hackers into your home.]

Residential proxy networks are now a go-to resource for nation-state hackers, who use them as a conduit to U.S. targets, said Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Division. “If the actors can get U.S.-based IP space, they have a leg up in being able to target government agencies, industry, and others,” he said.

In April, government agencies from nine countries, including the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan, warned that state-sponsored Chinese hackers were using networks of hacked consumer devices to conduct their operations, “making it challenging to attribute malicious activity,” according to a joint statement.

China’s state-sponsored hackers used to cover their tracks by hacking the consumer devices themselves, but that has changed, Leatherman said.