How many hostages are still in Gaza? Full list as Hamas agrees to release all Israeli captives under Trump's plan

Hamas on Friday said it has agreed to free all Israeli captives under US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. It has also agreed to hand over administration of the enclave to Palestinian technocrats. People hold up posters of hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza, to demand their release, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.(AP)

In a statement, Hamas said it agreed “to release all Israeli prisoners — both living and deceased — in accordance with the exchange formula outlined in President Trump’s proposal, and contingent upon the necessary field conditions for carrying out the exchange."

The group, however, added that other parts of Trump’s 20-point plan "require a unified national stance and must be addressed based on relevant international laws and resolutions."

The statement came just hours after President Trump warned Hamas that it had until 6 p.m. on Sunday to accept the deal, which he unveiled earlier in the week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” the US president said in a social-media post on Friday.

How many hostages are still in Gaza?

According to the BBC, an estimated 48 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

Who are the hostages?

In September, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) released the names of 48 hostages, including two Americans -

Ariel Cunio (27)

Alon Ohel (23)

Eitan Horn (38)

Avinatan Or (31)

Elkana Bohbot (35)

Evyatar David (24)

Bipin Joshi (24)

Ziv Berman (27)

Gali Berman (27)

David Cunio (34)

Eitan Mor (24)

Maxim Herkin (36)

Omri Miran (47)

Bar Abraham Kupershtein (23)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (23)

Nimrod Cohen (20)

Matan Zangauker (25)

Tamir Nimrodi (20)

Matan Angrest (22)

Segev Kalfon (27)

Rom Braslavski (21)

Yosef-Haim Ohana (24)

Itay Chen (19) - U.S. Citizen

Eliyahu Margalit (75)

Eitan Levi (52)

Sahar Baruch (24)

Joshua Luito Mollel (21)

Tal Haimi (41)

Arie Zalmanowicz (85)

Ran Gvili (24)

Dror Or (48)

Tamir Adar (38)

Ronen Engel (54)

Inbar Hayman (27)

Guy Iluz (26)

Asaf Hamami (41)

Lior Rudaeff (61)

Muhammad Al-Atarash (39)

Meny Godard (73)

Omer Neutra (21) - U.S. Citizen

Yossi Sharabi (53)

Daniel Oz (19)

Daniel Perez (22)

Uriel Baruch (35)

Sontia Ok’Krasari (30)

Sontisek Rintalk (43)

Amiram Cooper (85)

Hadar Goldin (23)

(With inputs from Bloomberg)