How US Navy is enforcing Strait of Hormuz blockade to cut off Iran’s oil exports | Explained

The United States has begun enforcing a maritime blockade around Iranian ports, marking a significant escalation in tensions after the negotiations failed in Islamabad.

US naval forces deployed more than 15 warships across the regionto monitor and control vessels moving in and out of Iranian ports.

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US naval forces deployed more than 15 warships across the region on Monday to monitor and control vessels moving in and out of Iranian ports, Instead of operating close to Iran’s coastline, US ships are positioned on either side of the strait to intercept and inspect maritime traffic, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Under the current arrangement, vessels suspected of violating the blockade can be stopped and inspected. If a ship does not comply, US Marines and Navy SEALs may board it by force. These operations are supported by helicopters operating from aircraft carriers, destroyers and amphibious ships in the region.

Also read | Does Iran charge India a toll for the Strait of Hormuz passage? Tehran's envoy answers

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{{^usCountry}} The US is also using surveillance systems, open-source tracking data and regional intelligence inputs to monitor ship movements. In some cases, boarding teams can be deployed from nearby Gulf countries to extend operational reach. Operational challenges remain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US is also using surveillance systems, open-source tracking data and regional intelligence inputs to monitor ship movements. In some cases, boarding teams can be deployed from nearby Gulf countries to extend operational reach. Operational challenges remain {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials and former commanders have indicated that enforcing such a blockade requires sustained resources and coordination. If vessels are seized, the US would need to arrange crews to operate them and identify locations to hold them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials and former commanders have indicated that enforcing such a blockade requires sustained resources and coordination. If vessels are seized, the US would need to arrange crews to operate them and identify locations to hold them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Donald Trump’s blockade of Hormuz is a dangerous gamble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Donald Trump’s blockade of Hormuz is a dangerous gamble {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The geography of the Strait of Hormuz adds to the challenge. Its narrow width and proximity to the Iranian coastline expose US vessels to risks, including drones, naval mines and fast-attack boats. Ships linked to Iran could also attempt to challenge the blockade, potentially with support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. US increases pressure on Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The geography of the Strait of Hormuz adds to the challenge. Its narrow width and proximity to the Iranian coastline expose US vessels to risks, including drones, naval mines and fast-attack boats. Ships linked to Iran could also attempt to challenge the blockade, potentially with support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. US increases pressure on Iran {{/usCountry}}

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The blockade is part of a broader effort by US President Donald Trump to restrict Iran’s oil exports, a major source of its revenue. “We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world, because that’s what they’re doing,” Trump said. “Iran is doing absolutely no business, and we’re going to keep it that way.”

Washington is seeking concessions from Iran, including ending uranium enrichment, handing over enriched material and stopping support for regional armed groups. Talks ended after Iran declined to give up its nuclear programme.

The option of blocking access through the Strait of Hormuz had been under consideration for years, with plans developed at US Central Command. The report said the approach gained urgency after recent negotiations failed.

Concerns over escalation and economic impact

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The US had earlier avoided such a step due to risks of retaliation, including possible seizure of tankers or mining of shipping lanes. These actions could lead to higher oil prices and disruptions in global trade.

Those risks remain, with crude prices already crossing $100 per barrel following the latest developments. The administration appears to be assessing that any market impact could be temporary.

Iran retains significant military capabilities, including ballistic missiles and fast-attack boats suited for operations in the region. Any confrontation during inspections or at sea could lead to further escalation.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Mohebbi, said Iran has not yet used its full capabilities. “if the war continues, we will unveil capacities that the enemy has no conception of,” he said, adding that more “modern” methods could be introduced.

Shipping activity begins to shift

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The impact of the blockade was visible soon after it was enforced. According to Al Jazeera, at least two oil tankers altered their routes near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tracking data showed the tanker Rich Starry, which had departed from Sharjah and was headed towards China, reversing course. Another vessel, Ostria, also turned back after approaching the strait. US Central Command has indicated that the restrictions apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.

The developments indicate early effects on shipping movements, with wider implications for global energy supply and trade flows.

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