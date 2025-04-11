How will AI transform future jobs? What Bill Gates said in the Nikhil Kamath podcast

Billionaire Bill Gates appeared on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘WTF’ podcast for the second time, having earlier made an appearance last year. Bill Gates is the co-founder and former chief executive officer of Microsoft(Bloomberg FILE)

The Microsoft co-founder went on to share a bold vision of the future, where, according to him, artificial intelligence (AI) would eliminate labour shortages across sectors, from factories to healthcare. That would transform economies from scarcity-driven to abundance-based systems.

While Nikhil Kamath wanted a take from a ‘pure capitalistic lens’, Bill Gates told him that it wasn't possible to explain it that way.

“Twenty years from now, AI will have changed things enough that just this pure capitalistic framework probably won't explain much, because as AIs, both as a sort of white-collar type work and as blue-collar workers, the robots will get good hands and can do the physical things that humans do. We will have created, you know, free intelligence,” Gates told Kamath.

The tech billionaire said that he finds himself trying to understand how the future world would look like but it hadn't yet come into focus for him. The big question for the Microsoft co-founder remains ‘how would humans use the freedom that will come in the future’?

“It's hard for those of us, in my case, spending almost 70 years in a world of shortage, even to adjust my mind because what are markets about? Markets are about scarce resources, and a price is okay,” he said.

Is Bill Gates always in a hurry when he is in India?

In another segment of the podcast episode, Nikhil Kamath asked Bill Gates why he is always in a hurry when he is in India, and it is so much nicer to spend time with him outside the country.

"Well, I'll organise some of my trips where I take time off here. You know, next year we're talking about that, I'll go up to Assam, and they tell me that's pretty nice. So hopefully I'll schedule a couple of days for just pure relaxation. But when I'm working, you know, it's great to see there's so many new innovators here. We did manage to pack the schedule,” a smiling Gates responded.