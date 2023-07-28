‘Huge kick in the teeth’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want answers for who ‘put the boot in’ following Emmys snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly seeking answers after suffering a "huge kick in the teeth,” a source has said. The pair was recently snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys. Their show was released on Netflix in December 2022.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands on April 17, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

A source has now claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are disappointed by the snub. "The fact that they didn't get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth,” the insider said. It is also believed that the pair think there is a campaign against them.

The source said, "They're convinced there's been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act." The source added that the pair want a "full request" on who "put the boot in and what on earth they've got to do to catch a break,” according to Heat Magazine.

Despite the Emmys snub, however, Meghan and Harry’s documentary has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award in the Best Streaming Nonfiction category. The series became the biggest Netflix documentary debut. There were 81.6 million hours watched on just its first four days of release.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snubbed from iconic comic

Prince William and Princess Kate are featured in an iconic edition of a famous British magazine, but Meghan and Harry have reportedly been snubbed. Kate and William will appear alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and several other celebrities like Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Kate Bush.

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, making this U-turn would be a "humiliation" for the couple.Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

