'Humein sirf PM Modi chahiye': Watch Pakistani man's wish amid economic crisis

In a video widely shared on social media, a Pakistani man can be heard complaining against the Shehbaz Sharif government as the country reels under severe economic crisis, saying that Pakistanis would also have been able to buy goods at reasonable prices had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been ruling Pakistan.

In the video, Sana Amjab- a former journalist- can be heard asking a local why the slogan 'Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao" was being raised on the streets. The man dejectedly responds saying that he wishes he wasn't born in Pakistan.

"I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," the man can be heard saying.

"It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here," he added.

The man then said that he wishes for no one except Narendra Modi to rule Pakistan.

“Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz Sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere,” the man said, adding, “I am ready to live under Modi's rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in.”

"I pray to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," he said.

