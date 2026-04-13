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Hungary election result: Trump ally Viktor Orban calls Peter Magyar; here's what happened

The Hungary election results are out and it is President Donald Trump Viktor Orban who ended up on the losing side

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 01:18 am IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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The Hungary election results are out and it is President Donald Trump Viktor Orban who ended up on the losing side. On Sunday, opposition leader Peter Magyar revealed that he received a call from the PM, who conceded defeat after 16 years in power.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban votes during the Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest(REUTERS)

Magyar said that Orban personally acknowledged the result, writing on social media: “Prime Minister Viktor Orban just congratulated me on the phone on our victory.” The statement followed early official results showing Magyar’s Tisza Party taking a commanding lead.

Viktor Orban addresses Magyar phone call

Shortly afterward, Orban publicly addressed supporters in Budapest, confirming the outcome and signaling a transition to opposition. “I congratulated the victorious party,″ Orban said. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.”

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Hungary election results

With 37% of ballots counted, Tisza held 51% of the vote compared to 40% for Orbán’s ruling Fidesz, leading in 95 of the country’s 106 constituencies. The capital, Budapest, where counting traditionally moves slower, was also expected to favor the opposition.

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Magyar framed the vote as a defining geopolitical and domestic choice. After casting his ballot, he told reporters the election was “a choice between East or West, propaganda or honest public discourse, corruption or clean public life.”

The campaign unfolded under intense scrutiny, with both sides alleging electoral violations. Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said the high turnout proved that “Hungarian democracy is extremely strong,” while maintaining confidence that Fidesz could still secure a parliamentary majority.

(With AP inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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