Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 04:46 PM IST

H5N1 Bird Flu: The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

H5N1 Bird Flu: European countries have reported renewed outbreaks of bird flu since the summer.(AFP file)
Reuters |

Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a goose farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

Earlier this month Nebih reported H5N1 outbreaks at two farms in neighbouring Bacs-Kiskun county.

