Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 04:46 PM IST
H5N1 Bird Flu: The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.
Reuters |
Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a goose farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday.
Read more: Bake-warm, crusty French baguettes get UNESCO world heritage status
The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.
Earlier this month Nebih reported H5N1 outbreaks at two farms in neighbouring Bacs-Kiskun county.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics