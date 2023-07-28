Hunter Biden admits he got $664K from CCP-backed company, contradicting his dad’s claim of ‘no money from China’

President Biden’s son Hunter Biden confessed to a federal judge that he got hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company backed by the Chinese Communist Party, going against his father’s claims that his family never “made money from China.”

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

The first son appeared in court in Delaware for the first time on Wednesday and denied two misdemeanor charges of willful failure to pay taxes and entered a diversion program on a felony federal weapons charge after a planned plea deal fell through.

Prosecutors said in their proposed plea deal that Hunter Biden earned $664,000 from a “Chinese infrastructure investment company,” according to the official court transcript, obtained by Fox News.

The first son told Judge Maryellen Noreika that he made the money from a company he founded in 2017 with the missing chairman of the CCP-backed CEFC Energy company.

“I started a company [in 2017] called Hudson West, your Honor, and my partner was linked to a Chinese energy company called CEFC,” Hunter said.

“Who was your partner?” the court asked.

“I don’t know how to spell his name, Yi Jianming is the chairman of that company,” Hunter answered.

“$664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company — is that one of the companies we’ve already talked about?” the judge asked. “I think so, yes, your Honor,” he said, before adding, “I think CEFC.”

Emails obtained by The Post in 2020 showed messages with Yi, an oil mogul who vanished after being arrested by Chinese authorities in early 2018, in which Hunter Biden sent “best wishes from the entire Biden family” before laying out his plans for their joint venture.

“Dear Chairman Ye: I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners,” Hunter started the June 18, 2017 email.

Yi disappeared after being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC, which was China’s largest private energy company, went bankrupt in 2020. Hunter Biden’s apparent confession is a clear contradiction to statements the president made about his son during the 2020 presidential election.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Biden told then-President Donald Trump while arguing during an October 2020 debate, according to Fox News.

“The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Biden said, referring to Trump. “He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

President Biden has kept denying any wrongdoing by his family even after the House Oversight Committee revealed financial documents showing members of the Biden family getting payments of more than $1 million from shady deals in China and Romania. Hunter Biden agreed last month to plead guilty to failing to pay at least $100,000 on more than $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He also agreed to admit to lying about his crack cocaine use on a federal firearm purchase form in 2018.

His plea deal collapsed after prosecutors told the judge that he was still being investigated for failing to register as a foreign agent in other foreign business deals. As part of the deal, Hunter Biden would have dodged jail time, sparking anger from congressional Republicans.

After denying guilt on Wednesday, jail time may be back on the table.