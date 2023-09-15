Hunter Biden first sitting US president's child to be indicted: Top updates

Criminal charges were brought against US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden which relate to buying a firearm while he was using illegal drugs at that time, marking the first-ever prosecution of a sitting president's child. The indictment was filed in US district court in Delaware where Hunter Biden was charged with three criminal counts all relating to lying about his drug use. Here are top updates on Hunter Biden's charges:

The new charges against Hunter Biden brought by US special counsel David Weiss do not include violations of US tax law. The 53-year-old has been accused of lying about his use of narcotics when he purchased a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018. A prior deal under which Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enroll in a program to avoid prosecution on a gun-related charge collapsed in July. The charges come just two days after House of Representatives Republicans moved to open an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings- which could be a part of the charges filed. Hunter Biden has been attacked by the Republicans for a long time as he has been accused by the party of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China. Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist. He has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse. Hunter Biden described in a 2021 memoir dealing with substance abuse issues in his life including crack cocaine use and alcoholism. Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that David Weiss's office was investigating his tax affairs while denying any wrongdoing. Hunter Biden has never held a position in the White House or on his father's campaign.

Hunter Biden Indicted: Hunter Biden is seen. (Reuters)

