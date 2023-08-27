Hurricane Franklin to bring dangerous surf to East Coast, but not likely to hit U.S. mainland

Franklin, the tropical hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, has become a hurricane on Saturday and is expected to bring dangerous surf conditions to the East Coast early next week.

People walk in the rain brought by Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, early Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)(AP)

But, the storm is not likely to hit the US mainland.

According to Fox Weather, the storm will become a powerful Category 3 hurricane by Monday as it moves between the US Coast and Bermuda. Then, it will turn eastward and weaken in the middle of the Atlantic.

“This is not going to be a landfall for us,” said Fox meteorologist Britta Merwin.

“We have a series of troughs coming off the East Coast and that’s going to be our protector. You don’t have to worry about this making landfall on the East Coast, but we could see some rough surf conditions.”

The hurricane will likely gather high waves and strong rip currents along the east coast throughout the week.

Merwin mentioned that by Wednesday morning, waves off of North Carolina could reach 9 to 12 feet high.

A man takes photos with his phone as the waves caused by Tropical Storm Franklin break on the sea wall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. AP/PTI(AP08_23_2023_000003B) (AP)

The Atlantic coast of Canada could also feel the impact of the storm.

“Thankfully, the strongest waves and the biggest waves are going to be out of here by the time we get to Labor Day weekend,” she said.

“But if we have this pass too close, and we have some beach erosion ahead of the Labor Day weekend holiday, we could see some minor implications there.”

Franklin is moving northwest at about 8 miles per hour with wind gusts of 85 miles per hour. T

The wind speed is expected to increase to 120 miles per hour on Monday and Tuesday before the storm heads north into colder water.

Hurricane Franklin's projected path: latest updates on direction

The U.S. mainland is not in the path of Hurricane Franklin, which is expected to intensify as it moves between the East Coast and Bermuda in the next few days.

Hurricane Franklin will not affect the U.S. mainland directly, but it will cause large waves to reach the Eastern Seaboard from Monday onwards and last through Labor Day weekend.

The storm will also create hazardous rip currents along the East Coast beaches throughout the week.

The hurricane will follow a northwest direction until Tuesday, when a strong trough will steer it to the northeast.

The storm will likely pass through the gap between Bermuda and the U.S. without affecting either landmass.