Hurricane Idalia causes a wave of flight cancellations in West Florida, Tampa Airport hit hard

As Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida's western coast, airports in the region are facing a wave of flight cancellations, aiming to ensure passenger safety during the storm.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows tropical Storm Idalia (bottom right) approaching Cuba on August 28, 2023. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week.(AFP)

Punta Gorda Airport, located just 75 miles south of Tampa, has been hit particularly hard, canceling a remarkable 100% of its inbound flights. Meanwhile, Tampa International Airport, a key hub for the area, has not remained unscathed either. It has called off 84% of its inbound flights and 88% of outbound flights, according to data from FlightAware.

Tampa International Airport moved swiftly, suspending its operations shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The airport plans to reopen once damages have been assessed, tentatively targeting Thursday as the reopening date. St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport also plans to close early on Tuesday afternoon in response to the approaching storm.

The predicted landfall of Hurricane Idalia as a potent category 3 hurricane on Florida's northwest coast is causing significant disruptions. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to impact several airports, including Naples and Fort Myers, as early as Tuesday afternoon. By nighttime, the storm's effects are projected to extend to Orlando and Gainesville.

Beyond Florida's borders, the FAA warns of delays affecting airports like Miami, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Atlanta, and Charlotte. The domino effect of these cancellations is rippling outward. Passengers relying on airports such as Tallahassee International, Gainesville Regional, and Southwest Florida International are urged to stay connected with their airlines for the latest flight status updates.

As of Tuesday morning, the count stands at 452 canceled flights into or out of the United States. This vividly underscores the extensive reach of Hurricane Idalia's impact on air travel. While the storm's approach undoubtedly disrupts the aviation landscape, safety remains the top priority as the affected airports and passengers weather the challenges together.