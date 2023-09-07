Hurricane Idalia floodwaters: Authorities warn people about flesh-eating bacteria in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas

Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc in the Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The disaster caused flash floods in several regions which haven't cleared out. Amid the scenario, authorities have warned the residents about the presence of flesh-eating bacteria in the floodwaters.

Hurricane Idalia: In this aerial view, vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida.(AFP)

According to a report by New York Post, flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus have been brought in the inland areas by the floodwaters. The bacteria can cause infection, leading to necrosis (the death of living tissue like skin) and sepsis (a severe blood infection), which can ultimately cause limb amputations and death.

Florida Department of Health press secretary Jae Williams told Today, how the bacteria can be hazardous.

“It needs to be treated with proper respect — the same way we respect alligators and rattlesnakes,” said Williams.

Recently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) also warned regarding the threat from the bacteria, as coastal waters are getting warmer.

“About 150-200 V. vulnificus infections are reported to CDC each year and about one in five people with this infection die — sometimes within 1-2 days of becoming ill,” CDC warned in a news release.

The flesh-eating bacteria can make their way into the human body through exposure from a cut in the skin. Symptoms from exposure to the bacteria can include fever, chills, skin redness or rash, fluid-filled blisters, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, confusion and a fast heart rate.

Death from Vibriosis, the disease caused by a Vibrio infection, can also happen. People having health issues related to liver and those having lower immunity, are more severely impacted by the disease.

