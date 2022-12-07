Watch: Turkey MP punched as parliament debate heats, rushed to intensive care

Turkish nationalist opposition party's lawmaker was punched in the head during a heated budget debate in the parliament, after which he was rushed to the intensive care unit. In a tweet shared by Visegrad 24, the lawmaker of the Iyi (Good) Party Huseyin Ors can be seen getting punched by Zafer Isik, a ruling AKP parliamentarian.

During the fight, various other lawmakers fell to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Lawmaker of Fellow Iyi Party Aylin Cesur, a doctor by profession, administered first aid to the MP on the chamber's floor. He said that the condition of Ors was critical.

"He is still being treated in intensive care. I am very sad. His general condition was not good after the blow to the head,” Aylin Cesur said, as quoted by DHA.

A similar incident occurred in 2020 when a fistfight erupted in the parliament over discussions on the military involvement of Turkey in Syria.

