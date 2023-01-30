Home / World News / ‘I am shattered...’: Malala Yusufzai on Pakistan mosque attack

‘I am shattered...’: Malala Yusufzai on Pakistan mosque attack

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 08:24 PM IST

At least 47 people have lost their lives and over 100 injured after a blast rocked a mosque inside Pakistan's Peshawar Police headquarters in Peshawar, situated close to tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2023_000339B)(AP)
Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2023_000339B)(AP)
ByShobhit Gupta

Girl education activist and Nobel prize laureate Malala Yousufzai on Monday condemned the blast which took place at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, killing 47 people and injuring over 100.

Malala tweeted, “I am shattered and heartbroken that so many people lost their lives or suffered injuries in the attack on a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines. I urge the government & security forces to fight terrorism in all forms & protect every citizen. My prayers are with the victims' families.”

Malala was just 15 when she was shot in the head by Pakistani Taliban in 2012 over her campaign for girls' education. She was flown to Britain where she underwent a life-saving treatment. She became a global education advocate and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.

The death toll in the Peshawar blast has increased to 46, while over 150 are injured, PTI reported. A majority of the casualties included police personnel as the blast took place at a mosque inside a Pakistani police headquarters in Peshawar.

The blast took place when the people gathered in the mosque to offer their afternoon prayers. A Pakistani Taliban commander Sarbakaf Mohmand has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported AP.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi have condemned the terror attacks, and ordered authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the victims.

Ex-PM Imran Khan also condemned the heinous act. He tweeted, "My prayers & condolences go to victims’ families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan peshawar malala yousafzai + 1 more
pakistan peshawar malala yousafzai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out