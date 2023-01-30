Home / World News / Pak blast updates| 'Don't know how...': Witness recalls moments after explosion
Live

Pak blast updates| 'Don't know how...': Witness recalls moments after explosion

world news
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Security personnel stand guard outside the police headquarters after a blast in Peshawar.
Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Security personnel stand guard outside the police headquarters after a blast in Peshawar.(AFP)
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

An explosion in a mosque killed at 28 worshippers and wounded 150 more in Pakistan's Peshawar, a hospital official said. Many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers, Reuters reported. 

The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 30, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    'Don't know how..': Witness recalls moments after explosion

    A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, Gul said.

  • Jan 30, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    Blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar targets police 

    The blast at mosque targeted police. Most of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for noon prayers, reports Reuters.

  • Jan 30, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    What we know so far on the blast 

    No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistan Taliban, has carried out a number of suicide attacks in the past, targeting security personnel.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    Security increased in major cities in Pakistan following Peshawar blast 

    Security has been beefed up in other major cities, including Islamabad, after the Peshawar blast.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    What Peshawar city deputy commissioner said

    "I am here at the scene and rescue work is ongoing," said Peshawar city deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan. "More bodies are being taken out. Currently our priority is to save people buried under the debris."

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    What Pakistan local media said on the blast 

    According to doctors, more than 10 injured people were in critical condition. The area has been completely sealed and only ambulances are being allowed to enter the locality, according to Dawn.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:39 PM IST

    Former Pakistan PM condemns ‘terrorist suicide attack’ in Peshawar

    Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack" in a Twitter posting. “My prayers & condolences go to victims families," said the ex-premier. “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:36 PM IST

    Pakistan PM condemns bombing, vows ‘stern action’

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement condemned the bombing, and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the victims. He also vowed “stern action" against those who were behind the attack.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:34 PM IST

    ‘Emergency situation’ in Peshawar following blast 

    Part of the mosque roof and wall had collapsed and bloodied survivors limped from the wreckage, as dead bodies were ferried away in ambulances, an AFP reporter saw.

    "It's an emergency situation," Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar, told AFP.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    Where did the blast take place?

    Peshawar is the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    Suicide bomber suspected, police say

    The bomber detonated his suicide vest as some 150 worshipers — including many policemen from nearby police offices — were praying inside. The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    What Pakistan police said on the blast 

    The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when a suicide attacker blew himself up during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers.

  • Jan 30, 2023 03:24 PM IST

    Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: What we know so far 

    The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan

Pak blast updates| 'Don't know how...': Witness recalls moments after explosion

world news
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Security personnel stand guard outside the police headquarters after a blast in Peshawar.(AFP)
Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Security personnel stand guard outside the police headquarters after a blast in Peshawar.(AFP)
Byhindustantimes.com

Covid still a global emergency: World health body

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Covid-19: The WHO director-general concurs with the advice regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO says Covid still an international emergency.
WHO says Covid still an international emergency.
AFP |
Close Story

At least 28 dead, more than 150 wounded in Pakistan mosque blast

world news
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: "A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," the police official said.

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving after carrying wounding people from bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(AP)
Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving after carrying wounding people from bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(AP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

South Korea drops indoor anti-Covid mask mandate though infection fears linger

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Covid In South Korea: South Korean health authorities have warned the easing of mask rules could result in a temporary surge in new cases.

Covid In South Korea: A woman wearing a face mask reads a book at a bookstore in Seoul.(AFP)
Covid In South Korea: A woman wearing a face mask reads a book at a bookstore in Seoul.(AFP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Mike Pompeo says Xi Jinping 'most unpleasant' leader he met as US Secretary

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Mike Pompeo On Xi Jinping: “I also found Xi a quintessential Communist apparatchik: heavy in the abstract, light on the issues under discussion," Mike Pompeo said.

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Terrorist Attack Warning In Turkey: In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners.

Terrorist Attack Warning In Turkey: A man waters his vegetables at a food market in Ankara, Turkey.(AP)
Terrorist Attack Warning In Turkey: A man waters his vegetables at a food market in Ankara, Turkey.(AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Russia says nuclear arms treaty with US may end after 2026: What it means

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:33 PM IST

"This is quite a possible scenario," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in an interview.

The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire.(Reuters)
The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire.(Reuters)
Reuters |
Close Story

Pakistan's politico-economic crisis could fuel instability in region: Experts

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:31 PM IST

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Economists said the IMF is likely to seek an increase in tax to GDP ratio as well as more realistic pricing of certain services.

Pakistan Economic Crisis: A woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi. (AFP)
Pakistan Economic Crisis: A woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi. (AFP)
PTI |
Close Story

A China province is now allowing unmarried people to legally have children as…

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:05 PM IST

China Population Policy: Sichuan is China's fifth most populous province. The province ranks seventh in China terms of those older than 60.

China Population Policy: A boy wearing a face mask carries a Chinese flag as he walks along a pedestrian shopping street.(AP)
China Population Policy: A boy wearing a face mask carries a Chinese flag as he walks along a pedestrian shopping street.(AP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February: Report

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

China-Russia Relations: According to the newspaper, Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the sources said.

China-Russia Relations: Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, is seen. (Bloomberg)
China-Russia Relations: Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, is seen. (Bloomberg)
Reuters |
Close Story

This is King Charles' plan to strike deal with son Prince Harry amid royal feud

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:15 PM IST

King Charles III- Prince Harry: According to the Telegraph, King Charles' decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the coronation is facing opposition from Prince William.

King Charles III- Prince Harry: Britain's King Charles III is seen, (AFP)
King Charles III- Prince Harry: Britain's King Charles III is seen, (AFP)
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Is Russia now biggest foreign investor in Iran? What trade official said

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:04 PM IST

Iran-Russia Relations: Iran and Russia have strengthened ties significantly since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February last year.

Iran-Russia Relations: An Iranian flag flutters.(File)
Iran-Russia Relations: An Iranian flag flutters.(File)
Bloomberg |
Close Story

Britain's law to deport 'foreign criminals': Explained

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Britain's Foreign Criminals Deportation Law: The measures which will take effect under a new Nationality and Borders Act.

Britain's Foreign Criminals Deportation Law: British home secretary Suella Braverman is seen.
Britain's Foreign Criminals Deportation Law: British home secretary Suella Braverman is seen.
ByMallika Soni
Close Story

Talks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant tough: Russian deputy foreign minister

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv appears to be just stalling for time, RIA Novosti cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months.(AFP File)
Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months.(AFP File)
Reuters |
Close Story

Gunmen kill eight at birthday party in South Africa: Police

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:21 AM IST

South Africa Shooting: The birthday celebrant was among those gunned down in the mass shooting in the southern port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth.

South Africa Shooting: The motive of the attack is yet unknown.(Representational)
South Africa Shooting: The motive of the attack is yet unknown.(Representational)
AFP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out