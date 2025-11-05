'I can also make it': Pride in Uganda over Mamdani's mayoral win in New York

Some Ugandans were elated Wednesday at the news that one of their countrymen, Zohran Mamdani, had been elected mayor of New York, while many drew a complete blank. Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani getsures on stage after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025.(Reuters)

Mamdani, 34, a staunch leftist, became the first Muslim mayor of the United State's biggest city after elections on Tuesday.

He was born in Uganda to a family of Indian origin and has lived in the US since he was seven years of age.

There was some excitement at Makerere University in the Ugandan capital Kampala, where Mamdani's father was a senior academic until a few years ago.

"Seeing Zohran up there, I feel like I can also make it," said Anthony Kirabo, 22, a psychology student.

"It makes me feel good and proud of my country because it shows that Uganda can produce some good leaders," he told AFP, adding that he hoped it might encourage more tourists to come to the east African country.

But many had never heard of Mamdani or the fact that a Ugandan had become the youngest mayor of New York in more than a century.

Others hoped Mamdani's victory would provide a lesson for Uganda's own leaders as they head into a potentially fraught presidential election of their own in January, with 81-year-old Yoweri Museveni is seeking a seventh term in power.

Bobi Wine, the 43-year-old running against Museveni in the election, sent "hearty congratulations" to Mamdani.

"From Uganda, we celebrate and draw strength from your example as we work to build a country where every citizen can realize their grandest dreams regardless of means and background," Wine wrote on X.

Joseph Sendagire, a 28-year-old procurement officer speaking to AFP in Kampala's city park, said he hoped Uganda would "borrow a leaf" from New York's election.

"Uganda should embrace a culture of free and fair elections, allow candidates to compete for whatever post we want in a fair manner, treat them equally, and then at the end of the day, may the best candidate win," he said.

Other Ugandans welcomed Mamdani's pro-poor policies.

"I think him taxing the rich at the benefit of those that do not have enough is a very good policy," said Owen Mubalya, a 23-year-old law student at Makarere.

“It's very inspirational having all these people occupying such offices. I really think there is something to learn, and it encourages me to work harder.”