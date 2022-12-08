'I just opened my heart to see…': Prince Harry on falling in love with Meghan

Meghan Markle said that the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry was "long distance" and "guarded".

“Everything was just texts and FaceTime's and we'd just talk for hours and it just felt exciting which is so weird because it wasn't exciting in the way that people would assume that it would be,” she said.

Wearing a grey sweater, she added, "It was just relaxed and easy. We just got to know each other. Truly, like any other couple when you're figuring out.

"What do you like to eat, what do you like to cook? What kind of movies do you like?", Meghan Markle said.

Speaking on the relationship, Prince Harry said, "I got to know her more and more, I was like, 'I'm really falling in love with this girl'. So in spite of my fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen."

He goes on to say: "So much of how Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum.

"She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence – she has this warmth about her. "

Netflix announced the arrival of the series by tweeting a clip of Meghan Markle telling how Prince Harry was late to their first date. She says: "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry.'"

Prince Harry responds: "I was panicking, freaking out, I was sweating."

Meghan Markle continues: "I didn't know him and was like 'oh is this what he does. Got it. This I'm not doing.'"

