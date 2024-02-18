 ‘I love you’: Yulia, Alexei Navalny's wife, shares photo with late Putin critic | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘I love you’: Yulia, Alexei Navalny's wife, shares picture with late Putin critic

‘I love you’: Yulia, Alexei Navalny's wife, shares picture with late Putin critic

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 18, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Navalny, 47, Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, was found dead in a Russian prison on February 16.

In her first social media post since Alexei Navalny's team confirmed his death, Yulia, his widow, shared a picture on Instagram with her late husband, Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic.

Yulia Navalnaya's Instagram post.
Yulia Navalnaya's Instagram post.

The picture showed the couple's heads touching, as they watched what appears to be a musical performance.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read | At least 273 detained in Russia at events in memory of Alexei Navalny: Report

“I love you,” Yulia Navalnaya, an economist by profession, posted on the social networking platform.

Navalny, 47, was found dead in a Russian prison on February 16. He was being held in one of Russia's ‘toughest penal colonies,’ a maximum-security jail in the Arctic Circle, on charges related to extremism and fraud. Imprisoned in January 2021, he was serving a 19-year sentence at the time of his death.

Also Read | Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's body ‘goes missing’; supporters detained

Navalny's imprisonment, however, was widely seen as an ‘act of retribution’ by Putin and the Kremlin.

‘Putin will not go unpunished’

Speaking at a security conference in Germany's Munich hours after Russian authorities announced that Navalny had died, Yulia Navalnaya, squarely blamed Putin, saying at the time that if the news of her spouse's demise was true, the Russian President would be ‘personally responsible.’

Also Read | China says ‘no comments’ on Alexei Navalny death: 'Russia's internal affair'

“I'd like Putin and all his staff to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family and with my husband. We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today. Vladimir Putin should be personally held for all the atrocities they have committed in our country in the last years,” she said.

Also Read | Alexei Navalny dead: How Rishi Sunak, other world leaders reacted

She added: “Putin and his government always lie. I want him, his entourage, friends, and government to know that that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband. And this day will come very soon.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On