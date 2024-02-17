Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's body ‘goes missing’; his supporters detained, memorial torn down

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body has reportedly gone missing from the Salekhard morgue where it was being held officially. Navalny's lawyer and his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, arrived at the place, where they were told that “Alexei's body is not in the morgue”. The Kremlin critic's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, has been leaving constant updates on the issue. The body was with the investigators, as Navalny's team demanded for it to be released and handed over to the family. Candles surround a portrait of Alexei Navalny at Russian embassy in Chisinau on February 17, 2024, one day after Russian officials announced the death of the Kremlin's most prominent critic. Russian officials announced the 47-year-old had died on February 16 in an Arctic prison, a month before an election poised to extend President Vladimir Putin's hold on power. (Photo by Elena COVALENCO / AFP)(AFP)

He reportedly passed away on February 16 at 2:17 pm local time. Yarmysh further reported on social media that the cause of death is yet to be discovered. One of Navalny's lawyers was told by Salekhard's Investigative Committee that the results will supposedly be released next week. However, his team has perceived this to be just another one of those tactics, making them go around in circles.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“…they are lying and doing everything they can to avoid handing over the body”, wrote Yarmysh in one of her recent X (formerly Twitter) posts.

Also read: Julian Assange's wife warns WikiLeaks founder ‘will die’ if extradited to US

More on the Alexei Navalny death news

One of the most formidable leaders of Vladimir Putin's opposition has passed away at the Arctic penal colony after collapsing after a walk. US President Joe Biden, along with other Western leaders, is holding “Putin and his thugs” responsible.

As several spontaneous memorials popped up after Navalny's death on Friday, his supporters gathered around these spots to pay their respects, leaving flowers nationwide. Sources state that as of February 17, at least 273 supporters of the Kremlin critic have been detained across 32 cities for following the trail. Russia's anti-dissent laws have harshly suppressed any arising paraphernalia in support of Navalny.

Putin's most significant foe was serving a three-decade sentence at the Polar Wolf penal colony. This incident has become another empowering revelation for Putin as he prepares for the upcoming election that seeks to keep him in power until 2030. Navalny had become the beacon of a different future disjoint from Putin's name. However, the supposed fight for freedom has dimmed again with him gone.