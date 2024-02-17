Julian Assange's wife warns WikiLeaks founder ‘will die’ if extradited to US

The hearing for Julian Assange's extradition to the US is scheduled for next week. Ahead of the hearing, the WikiLeaks founder's wife, Stella Assange, has issued a warning, saying her husband “will die” if he loses the appeal. During a press conference on Thursday in London, Stella asserted that Julian's “mental and physical health” is declining. Stella Assange, wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, attends a news conference ahead of Julian Assange's final UK appeal hearing, in London, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

Stella Assange reveals WikiLeaks founder's frail health

Julian, who is wanted in the US on espionage charges, has been detained at Belmarsh Prison in London since April 2019. Stella, who met with Julian while working as part of his legal team, is concerned that his husband could be “on a plane back to the US within days,” per Independent.

Expressing her concerns about Julian, Stella said, “The situation is extremely grave. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison,” per the outlet. She continued, “But it’s not just about being extradited. Julian should never have been put in prison in the first place.”

Stella claims Julian Assange's case is ‘politically motivated’

She further claimed that the 53-year-old's case is “politically motived” and “violates the UK-US extradition treaty, which prohibits extradition for political reasons.” “He will be put in a hole so far and deep in the ground that I don't think I'll ever see him again,” Stella added as she cried during the briefing.

Stella also brought into light the difficulties his husband has gone through over the past few years. Julian has spent nearly five years in Belmarsh prison and has never spent a single day outside except for his in-person appearance in court on 6 January 2021, she added.

Australian Parliament demands Julian Assange be freed

On Wednesday, the motion passed by the Australian Parliament saw an overwhelming vote of 86 to 42 MPs demanding Julian Assange's freedom. According to Fox News, “Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party voted in favour of the motion, while most members of the conservative opposition coalition opposed it.”

The motion emphasised “the importance of the UK and the USA bringing the matter to a close so that Mr Assange can return home to his family in Australia,” the outlet adds.