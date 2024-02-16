Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies: How Rishi Sunak, other leaders reacted

Western governments and Russian opposition figures reacted after it was revealed that Vladimir Putin critic Alexie Navalny has died in the prison. Kremlin said that Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told about Alexei Navalny's death and a committee launched a procedural probe as well. Alexei Navalny Dies: Anti-Kremlin Alexei Navalny speaks during a rally.(AFP File)

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said, “This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy.”

The Kremlin was responsible for his death, Latvia's president said adding that Alexei Navalny had been "brutally murdered by the Kremlin".

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was "very sad" about reports on the death of Alexei Navalny, saying it was a "terrible" sign of how Russia as a country had changed in recent years.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the reports of Navalny's death. He said, "We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death."

Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said, "It’s still the case that just as Russia treats its foreign policy, it treats its citizens. It has turned into a violent state that kills people who dream of a better future, like Nemtsov or now Navalny - imprisoned and tortured to death for standing up to Putin. Rest in peace."

Norway's foreign minister Espen Barth Eide wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The Russian government bears a heavy responsibility” while France's foreign minister said that Alexei Navalny had paid with his life for resisting oppression. Stephane Sejourne said, "Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression. His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime. To his family, his loved ones and the Russian people, France presents its condolences."

Meanwhile Alexei Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said that he was unable to confirm the death but his lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where the opposition leader had been serving his sentence.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov called the death "murder" and said that he believed prison conditions had led to Navalny's demise.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said, "Dreadful news about Alexei Navalny... If the report about his death in Russian prison is true it represents another terrible crime by Putin’s regime. The ruthlessness against Navalny shows again why it is necessary to continue to fight against authoritarianism."