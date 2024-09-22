‘I tried…’: British-Indian girl, 8, tortured and starved to death by mother, her ‘wicked’ lover wrote painful last words

Ayesha Ali, an eight-year-old British-Indian girl, untimely passed away in August 2013 after being tortured by her brainwashed mother and her “wicked” lover in East London. Ayesha Ali died in 2013 after being inhumanely subjected to torture at the hands of her brainwashed mother and her wicked lover, who asserted that the eight-year-old girl was evil.(Press Association)

A new report by The Sun has now revealed the heart-wrenching final words of the young girl who was locked away all summer while other children of her age were rejoicing in the 2013 Summer. Ali's mother, Polly Chowdhury, though once described as a “perfect” mum, was eventually “bewitched” by her neighbour and lover, Kiki Muddar, who convinced her that the eight-year-old innocent girl was evil. Muddar also gaslighted Chowdhury into believing that her husband was unfaithful, ultimately compelling her to kick him out of the house so that she could move in.

As soon as Muddar entered the family's house in Chadwell Heath, East London, the “wicked” woman became bent on turning Ayesha's life into a “living hell.” Subjecting her to a “life of cruelty and misery that defied belief,” both women tortured Ali at night, almost as if in a terrifying episode pulled straight out of a horror movie. They wore “vile masks” to scare the kid as Muddar’s questionable self-serving fantasy came to life.

Also read | AGT viewers outraged by show's ‘shameful’ silence on TV post teen contestant's sudden death by apparent suicide

What the British-Indian innocent victim wrote in her notes

Polly’s daughter was reportedly heard screaming through her cries: “Amah (mum), I don’t want to be bad, Amah, Amah, I don’t want to be bad.” She was left with no choice but to jot down a “naughty list,” penning everything she had supposedly done wrong, like “pulling faces,” “telling lies,” “making a fuss,” “ignoring someone,” “not listening,” “being rude,” “not putting my shoes in the right place” and more. After her death, police released the heartbreaking notes and letters written by Ayesha. Extracts from the letter read: “..I'm not just letting myself down but I am letting my family and Kiki down as well.”

“It's the weekend today and most of my friends are probably having a laugh, watching telly, where as I am just sitting here making notes

“I have learned while I am sitting here that I have to change!

“I WILL CHANGE, NO MATTER WHAT! If I be rude then nobody will like me! Being thought bad, naughty and mean it's getting to be very upsetting

“I don't like hurting other people's feelings. I don't know how I make myself do these things!

"I hate getting punishments so I'm gonna make sure I change.”

Ayesha Ali's final words before her lifeless body was discovered

The recently penned report additionally revealed that Ayesha wrote “I tried to be good” on a piece of paper before she was found dead. In the months leading up to the eight-year-old girl’s demise on August 29, 2013, she was subjected to unspeakable acts as the twisted pair’s campaign of abuse punished her with cold baths, biting, and beating.

Also read | Carly Gregg: Teen killer gets life in prison for fatally shooting mom, injuring stepdad

Meanwhile, Muddar continued to poison Polly’s mind with heinous texts, like: “You have no right to ever love or like your evil daughter.” The sickening woman also said in a phone call that she was going to “f***ing kill” Ali and called her a “witch.” Ayesha’s lifeless body was found with 56 different injuries, carpet burns, bites and bruises.

Ayesha’s life changed for the worse when Muddar moved in next door to their family home in 2007. Thereafter, the morally twisted neighbour created alter egos Skyman, a Muslim spirit, and Jimmy, an imaginary lover, to manipulate Polly Chowdhury with over 40,000 messages.

The night before the fateful day, when Ayesha succumbed to their torture, she was viciously attacked with a shower head and suffocated “to ease her suffering.” Muddar later called 999, saying that Polly Chowdhury had attempted suicide and Ayesha had died. Although both twisted lovers – who showed no remorse in court – blamed each other, they were found guilty of manslaughter instead of murder and received a combined sentence of 31 years in 2015.