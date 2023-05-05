'It's disrespectful', Donald Trump responds to Prince Harry's Coronation attendance

Former US President and businessman Donald Trump has expressed surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to King Charles' Coronation after the claims made in his ‘horrible’ book Spare, branding them "very disrespectful".

Donald Trump expresses surprise at Harry and Meghan's invitation to King Charles' Coronation. (Image Credit: AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments came after Harry released his memoir, Spare, which contained bombshell and electrifying revelations about the Royal Family.

The 45th US President described Harry’s Spare as "horrible" and said he was surprised that Harry had been invited to the celebrations taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

“I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest,” he expressed.

The former president went on to criticize Meghan, saying she had been "very disrespectful" to the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he described as "incredible" and "never controversial" throughout her decades of service.

In a recent interview with GB News, Trump said, "I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen,” added “How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trump ushered another page that despite his thoughts on Harry and Meghan, he believed the Coronation would be a "great day" and that King Charles and Queen Camilla "will do a great job".

This is not the first time the former US president has criticized Harry and Meghan. Last year, he predicted that their marriage would "end bad", and called Harry an "embarrassment" and a "whipped man". He also criticized Harry for not attending Prince Philip's memorial service, calling it a "terrible thing".

In Spare, Harry alleged a fight with his brother Prince William, as well as his bonding with his stepmother, Queen Camilla. The memoir sparked controversy within the Royal Family, with some members reportedly upset about the details that were revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite all of these controversies, Harry has confirmed that he will attend his father's Coronation, while Meghan will remain in California to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday.

Prince Harry will attend the Coronation alone. (Image Credit: Getty)

The Coronation will be Harry's first public appearance with Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate since the release of Spare. The Royal Family recently came together to rehearse their roles for the Westminster Abbey service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Donald Trump defends lewd remarks, calls accuser a ‘nut job’ in new video

The controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan continues to be a topic of discussion and dissection in the media and among the public.