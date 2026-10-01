‘I watch Mayday’: Israeli passenger says Canadian documentary helped him take control of flydubai flight

An Israeli passenger onboard the flydubai flight, which plunged 14,000 feet after a fight in the cockpit, stated that a Canadian documentary had helped him subdue the attacker.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a passenger on the FlyDubai flight bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal (via REUTERS)

In a conversation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yaniv Hayun, one of three Israeli passengers who helped subdue the attacker, recounted how he entered the cockpit. As per Times of Israel, the passenger told Netanyahu that he and another man forced their way into the cockpit and spotted the injured captain Smit Machchhar lying near the door.

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Hayun further narrated the incident and stated that he jumped back in the cockpit as the flight began to tilt, grabbed the controls, started pulling at them.

Deep Dive What emergency codes did the flydubai flight crew communicate during the incident? The flydubai flight transmitted a general emergency signal and then sent the unlawful interference code 7500, which signals hijacking or other threats to flight safety. How did the presence of additional pilots affect the resolution of the cockpit altercation on the flydubai flight? The presence of two additional pilots on the flydubai flight allowed for a quick takeover of the controls after the co-pilot attacked the captain, facilitating a safer landing. What safety measures are in place for cockpit doors to prevent unauthorized access? Cockpit doors on passenger aircraft are designed to be reinforced, stay locked during flight, and can only be opened from inside, with additional protocols for access by crew members.

He added that he knew what to do in such a situation thanks to a Canadian documentary called “Mayday.” Mayday is a Canadian documentary programme which examines air crashes, hijacking, bombings and other aviation related incidents.

Also Read | Iran war, Netanyahu-MBZ meet, attempted hijack: The many threads in flydubai incident

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{{^usCountry}} “The plane started leveling out a little more, and then the pilot told me he was taking over from there,” he said. He also accused the copilot of trying to destroy controls. What happened on the flydubai flight? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The plane started leveling out a little more, and then the pilot told me he was taking over from there,” he said. He also accused the copilot of trying to destroy controls. What happened on the flydubai flight? {{/usCountry}}

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A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX, flying from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Israel's Tel Aviv, declared an emergency, with the call signalling a hijacking, and turned back over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Also Read | Two other pilots other than Smit Machchhar, accused copilot were aboard flydubai plane. Here's why

Initially thought to be a potential hijacking, the incident later turned out that the signal that sparked fear among the authorities was itself triggered by a brawl between the two pilots in the cockpit.

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It reportedly led to the aircraft descending from 34,000 feet to around 16,600 feet over northwestern Saudi Arabia in just over two minutes.

Passengers on the plane told Israel’s Channel 12 they heard co-passengers toward the front of the plane shouting, who had heard the altercation between the pilots, and that the plane dipped steeply before landing in Saudi Arabia.