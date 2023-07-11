'I wish I could give you one last hug,' Daughter of surfing icon Mikala Jones says goodbye after he passes away at 44

The surfing world is mourning the loss of Mikala Jones, a pro surfer from Hawaii, who died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident in Indonesia. Mikala Jones, Master of Tube Riding, passes away at 44 in tragic surfing incident, daughter honours him on Instagram. (Image Credit: Facebook)

On Sunday the eminent athlete’s daughter, Isabella Jones, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing heartfelt photos and videos of her father.

Mikala was surfing with his family at the Awera Resort in North Sipora, Indonesia. He had moved from Hawaii years ago. He was enjoying the waves along the coast of the Mentawai Islands, when he suffered a fatal injury.

A surfboard fin cut his femoral artery, causing a 10-centimeter wound inside his left groin, according to Surfline.

Isabella posted a touching tribute to her father on Instagram, expressing her disbelief and sadness over his sudden death.

She wrote, “I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

“I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning.”

Isabella further explained, “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I'm happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be thinking about you dad ❤️.”

“I love you so much, thank you for everything ❤️ fly high 🕊️ ur a f---ing legend.”

Isabella also shared several stories on Instagram, reposting tributes from friends and colleagues of Mikala.

She thanked everyone for their love and support, and said her father was her biggest inspiration. She also shared some memories of him, such as his secretive trips to surf big barrels with nobody around.

Many surfing pros commented on Isabella's post, pouring their condolences and praising Mikala's talent and kindness.

ALSO READ| All you need to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 and its benefits for the US

Tia Blanco, a pro surfer and vegan activist, wrote, “Your dad was one of the nicest humans I’ve encountered in the surfing community. So sad to hear this news. Sending you love & strength. So sorry about this.”

Mikala was known for his mastery of tube riding in dangerous waves, and his innovative use of GoPro cameras to capture stunning footage of surfing inside barrels. He was considered one of the most photogenic surfers of the 21st century by Surfline.

Mikala is survived by his wife Emma, his two daughters Isabella and Luna, his sister Malia and his brothers Keoni and Daniel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON