All you need to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 and its benefits for the US

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch Chandrayaan-3 on July 13, 2023, and the US is keen to reap the advantages of this historic lunar voyage. The White House claims that data from Chandrayaan-3 could prove useful for future Artemis human landings. “India has signed the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” a White House statement stated. Sriharikota: The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after the conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process, in Sriharikota..(PTI)

Chandrayaan-3's major goal is to land safely on the lunar surface, undertake rover operations, and conduct critical scientific investigations. This project has enormous promise for the future of space travel, with data from it likely to benefit NASA's Artemis program, which intends to establish a long-term human presence on the moon.

The timing couldn't be better, since India only recently signed on to the NASA-led Artemis Accords, indicating a commitment to peaceful lunar exploration. The accord opens doors for collaboration between the two countries, paving the way for shared knowledge and expertise in space missions. “India joins 26 other countries committed to peaceful, sustainable, and transparent cooperation that will enable exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. NASA will provide advanced training to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) astronauts with the goal of launching a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024,” White House statement further added.

Chandrayaan-3 will comprise a propulsion module, lander, and rover. Once the module enters lunar orbit, it will navigate a circular path 60 miles above the moon's surface before the lander separates for a soft touchdown. The rover will then explore the lunar terrain for 14 Earth days, collecting invaluable data for scientific research.

ISRO's advanced technologies will be put to the test during this mission. The rover is equipped with hazard detection and avoidance systems, ensuring a safe traversal of the moon's surface. Additionally, the lander incorporates enhanced features, such as two hazard detection and avoidance cameras, to ensure a successful landing by overcoming obstacles. These upgrades were developed based on lessons learned from Chandrayaan-2, India's previous lunar mission.

The scientific payloads carried by Chandrayaan-3 are truly remarkable. The lander houses Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), which will provide vital information on the moon's thermal conductivity and temperature. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) aims to detect moonquakes, further enhancing our understanding of lunar geology. The Langmuir Probe will estimate the density and variation of plasma in the moon's environment, while the Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA will enable precise distance measurements using laser technology.

The rover boasts impressive instruments such as the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS), which will analyze lunar soil and rocks for elemental composition, and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), which will examine the chemical makeup of the lunar surface.

The propulsion module will also contribute to scientific endeavors with the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) investigation. This experiment will gather data on Earth's polarization of light, aiding researchers in their search for exoplanets with similar characteristics.