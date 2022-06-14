Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'If special attention not paid...': Imran Khan warns of food insecurity in Pak

He also attacked the current government under Shehbaz Sharif on its economic performance, saying inflation has increased since his government took the charge.
Published on Jun 14, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has warned that the Islamic country could face food insecurity if farmers' concerns were not addressed. He made the remarks at a farmers' convention in Islamabad. "There is a danger to all of us. If special attention is not paid to farmers' conditions then Pakistan could face problems of food security in the future," Dawn quoted him as saying at the event.

He said food insecurity is a wider issue and not just limited to Pakistan amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war which had impacted wheat supply and prices. “People are afraid that there will be famines due to how wheat supply has been affected from that war,” he further said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader – whose government was ousted in April after losing the trust vote – also highlighted a few problems being faced by farmers in the country. One of them was increasing costs of inputs in face of a recent fuel and power prices hike.

He also attacked the current government under Shehbaz Sharif on its economic performance, saying inflation has increased since his government took the charge.

According to an International Forum For Rights and Security (IFFRAS) report, inconsiderate planning and mismanagement of agricultural sources in Pakistan has left the country with an acute food shortage with a large portion of the population surviving starvation in the rural areas.

Out of the various factors accountable for the food insecurity in the country, inflation and corruption pose severe concerns for the country. Pakistan's surge in food prices alongside a declining income has left many Pakistanis food insecure.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), affordability is the largest barrier to achieving a nutritious diet, which a large part of the population is unable to afford, reported IFFRAS. WFP estimates that about 43 per cent of Pakistanis are food insecure while 18 per cent suffer from food insecurity.

(With ANI inputs)

