'I'm getting chills,' shocked neighbors in Massapequa Park react to arrest of 'regular' neighbor in Gilgo Beach murders

Residents of Massapequa Park, a suburban town on Long Island, were shocked and frightened to learn that one of their neighbors was arrested in connection with a notorious long island serial killer case.

Residents try to take a look as police officers search the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rex Heuermann, 59, a New York City architect who ran his own firm, was taken into custody at his home on 1st Avenue early Friday morning by investigators who linked him to the “Gilgo Four” murders, a series of unsolved slayings of women whose bodies were found along Ocean Parkway in 2010 and 2011.

Neighbors described Heuermann as a “regular” and “average” guy who grew up in the area and commuted to the city for work.

They said they had no idea that he could be involved in such gruesome crimes.

“I’ve seen him when I take my wife to the train — he takes the train to his office in the city,” said Barry Auslander, 72, who lives down the block from Heuermann’s house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He seemed like a regular neighbor. I never thought he was anything but a businessman.”

Residents try to take a look as police officers search the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (AP)

Another frightened neighbor, who did not want to be named, said he was stunned by the news. “You don’t expect something like this to happen in a town like Massapequa. This is as suburban as it gets,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some neighbors said they rarely saw Heuermann or anyone else coming out of his house, which was painted red and looked rundown compared to other homes on the street.

“We’ve walked past it for years and I always ask myself when is someone going to fix up that house,” said Cheryl Lombardi, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1989.

One woman, who also declined to give her name, said she felt scared and uneasy knowing that Heuermann had been living nearby for so long.

“We could’ve been in the grocery with him and just never know. I’m getting chills,” she said. “It kind of makes sense — hot shot city guy. He has money. I’m not surprised.”

ALSO READ| Who is Rex Heuermann? Arrested as suspect in Long Island serial murders

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that she felt sorry for the families of the victims, who had to relive their pain and grief after hearing about Heuermann’s arrest.

The investigators who arrested Heuermann were seen wearing forensic gear and searching his house for evidence. Heuermann is believed to have been married with two children.