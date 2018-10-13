IMF chief ‘horrified’ by reports of Khashoggi case, but Saudi trip unchanged

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said Saturday she was “horrified” by reports about the fate of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi but she still plans to attend an economic meeting in Riyadh this month.

“Horrifying things have been reported and I am horrified, but I have to conduct the business of the IMF in all corners in the world,” she said in Bali, where the Fund is meeting.

“At this point of time my intention is to not change my plans and to be very attentive to the information that is coming out in the next few days.”

