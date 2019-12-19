Impeached President Trump says Democrats ‘consumed with hatred’

world

US President Donald Trump railed against a Democratic Party “consumed with hatred” after he was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

“While we’re creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what’s going on,” the Republican leader seethed at campaign rally in the state. “These people are crazy.”

Trump said the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, was “trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”