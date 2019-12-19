e-paper
Home / World News / Impeached President Trump says Democrats ‘consumed with hatred’

Impeached President Trump says Democrats ‘consumed with hatred’

world Updated: Dec 19, 2019 07:37 IST
Agence France-Presse
Battle Creek, United States
US President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.(Photo: Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump railed against a Democratic Party “consumed with hatred” after he was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

“While we’re creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what’s going on,” the Republican leader seethed at campaign rally in the state. “These people are crazy.”

Trump said the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, was “trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”

