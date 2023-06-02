‘Reputation adversely affected’: Imran Khan to file defamation suit against anti-graft body over his arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently decided to file a defamation case against the country's anti-corruption body, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for showing the world that he was arrested on corruption charges. He further said that his arrest last month was ‘illegal and malafide' which adversely affected his reputation.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have decided to file a ₹15 Billion Defamation Suit, against Chairman, NAB. I have served Legal Notice upon him…Ulterior motive was to defame me by arresting me from premises of Islamabad High Court. And show the world that I was arrested on corruption charges,” he said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested by the country's paramilitary personnel from the Islamabad high court (IHC) complex, and according to Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah, the arrest was made in connection with what is known as Al-Qadir Trust case along with other corruption cases where he was allegedly involved.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is associated with Khan and his wife's alleged involvement in obtaining billions of rupees from a real estate firm for ‘legalising’ a laundered amount of ₹50 billion that was identified and returned to Pakistan by the UK during the term of the PTI government.

Khan claimed that he collect ₹10 billion in charity annually and that his credibility has never been questioned. He alleged that his arrest was made to subject him to ridicule and said that the paramilitary force used ‘brute force’ to execute his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan's apex court declared Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release, directing him to appear before the IHC. Subsequently, he was granted bail for two weeks by the high court and directed authorities to not arrest him till May 17.

Similarly, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was arrested earlier on the same case, was granted bail by a local court.

“I was not informed about conversion of Al-Qadir Trust Case Inquiry into Investigation. Conditions stipulated in Sec 24 of NAB Ordinance were disregarded. Supreme Court held that manner and execution of my Arrest Warrant was unlawful and unconstitutional,” he added.