Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to face arrest in funding case: Report

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is likely to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, Pakistani news channel ARY News reported citing sources.

A four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval, the report claimed.

Earlier, the federal agency had registered a case against Imran Khan and ten others over accusations of receiving foreign funding and the case was registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle. Imran Khan and ten others allegedly violated the Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account, as per the case.

In 2014, the case was first filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding. However, the party has denied any wrongdoing following the case.

In 2018, a scrutiny committee was formed to examine the party's financing which submitted its report in January 2022, after 95 hearings and nearly four years. The report claimed that the party's leadership committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing collection of funds without any source and details from foreigners.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail