Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest

As police reached former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him in the Toshakhana case amid a massive protest by his supporters and PTI workers, Imran Khan took to Twitter to bring a massive change against prime minister Shehbaz Shariff and former army chief General Bajwa. "What future can a country have when crooks are thrust as rulers upon it? SS was about to be convicted by NAB for ₹8 bn money laundering & by FIA for another ₹16 bn corruption when he was rescued by Gen Bajwa who kept getting NAB cases trial postponed. While under trial he was made PM. He has since proceeded to select heads of those institutions investigating his cases - first FIA & now NAB - simply to get his name permanently cleared in ₹16 bn corruption & ₹8 bn money laundering cases against him. This is how a country becomes a banana republic," Imran Khan tweeted amid news that he would be arrested today in the Toshakhana case.

As the Islamabad Police reached Imran Khan's Lahore house, they were met with a rally of protesters who warned of countrywide protest if Imran Khan is arrested today. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued by a sessions court judge as Imran Khan was not appearing in the hearings of the Toshakhana case citing his injury.

According to Pak media, Imran Khan will be arrested after the legal requirements are done. Former minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said the court warrant was only for attendance in the hearing. "Islamabad police's insistence on arrest is illegal," Ch Fawad Hussain tweeted.

Islamabad Police tweeted that a team of cops reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan according to the court orders. "Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. law is equal for all," the Islamabad Police tweeted.

As the arrest drama continued, Imran Khan called a meeting of his legal team at 2.30pm, Dawn reported.

