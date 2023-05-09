Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: 'PTI chief's land fraud is worth around PKR 7 billion,' claims Pak interior minister
- Imran Khan arrest LIVE updates: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who travelled from Lahore to Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers.
Imran Khan arrested Live updates: Pakistan's former Prime Minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case.
This comes just a day after Imran Khan accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him. Video footage captured the Rangers forcefully taking Khan and pushing him into a prison van. These Rangers typically work under the Interior Ministry, and their leadership often comprises of army officers on secondment.
The arrest was met with nationwide condemnation from the supporters of Khan, who is also a former cricket star. According to news agency AP, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official from PTI party said that Khan was dragged outside the Islamabad High Court and forced into a police vehicle by agents from the National Accountability Bureau.
Tue, 09 May 2023 06:31 PM
Imran Khan arrested for causing loss to national treasury in corruption case: Pak Minister
Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case.
Tue, 09 May 2023 06:23 PM
Police clash with protesters after former Pakistan PM's arrest
Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year. His arrest follows months of political crisis and comes hours after the powerful military rebuked the former international cricketer for alleging a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.
Tue, 09 May 2023 06:17 PM
Islamabad HC takes notice of Imran Khan's arrest, summons officials
After the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq summoned the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Interior Secretary within “15 minutes”, ANI reported citing Geo News.
Tue, 09 May 2023 06:01 PM
What is Al-Qadir Trust case in which ex-Pak PM Imran Khan has been arrested?
A NAB official confirmed news agency PTI that said that Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab. Read more
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:56 PM
'Khan's land fraud is worth around PKR 7 billion,' claims Pak Interior minister
Pakistan Interior Minister on Imran Khan arrest said that the PTI chief's land fraud is worth between PKR 5 to 7 billion and that Khan and his wife got huge lands from a property tycoon in return for a favour to him, Reuters reported.
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:39 PM
Imran Khan referred to 7-member medical board for medical examination: Report
Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination, ANI reported citing Pakistan's ARY News
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:27 PM
Imran Khan granted bail in multiple cases prior to his arrest in Pakistan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted interim bail by an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday for multiple cases just hours before he was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court, news agency PTI reported.
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:07 PM
Arrest of Imran Khan is fascism, cruelty: Senior PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
"The arrest of Imran Khan is fascism, cruelty, terrorism and hooliganism, which is being shown in the whole world by beating Imran Khan. This is an incompetent failure of the government," senior PTI leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed tweets
Tue, 09 May 2023 05:00 PM
PTI workers take to streets protesting against Imran Khan's arrest
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Tuesday took to streets to stage protest against the party chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:48 PM
Imran Khan was undergoing biometric process before Rangers broke: PTI leader
Imran Khan who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff, senior party leader Shireen Mazari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Following Imran Khan’s arrest, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as several PTI workers staged protests across the city and created a riots-like situation, media reports said.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:40 PM
Pakistan police impost prohibitory orders in Islamabad after PTI workers stage protest
Pakistan police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Islamabad after several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party staged protests across the city and created a riot-like situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers, news agency PTI reported.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:37 PM
Islamabad HC asked police chief to appear before court after Imran Khan's arrest
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest prompted IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to direct the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported.
The IHC CJ said that he was showing “restraint” and warned that he would “summon” the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:32 PM
‘Ready to die than live under these duffers’: Imran Khan before his arrest
"I am ready to die than live under these duffers, the question is are you ready? There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," Imran Khan said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:24 PM
Imran Khan taken into custody by Rangers when travelled to Islamabad
Imran Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:21 PM
Imran Khan did not appear despite notices: Pak govt
“Imran did not appear despite the notices, NAB has arrested him for damaging the national treasury. No violence was done to them,” tweeted Pakistan Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Khan
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:19 PM
Islamabad police to impose Section 144
"Section 144 is in force and action will be taken in case of violation," Islamabad police warned as PTI called for supporters to take to the streets in protest.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:10 PM
Ex-Pak PM's party releases video of his arrest
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:05 PM
Imran Khan's arrest, a day after military warning to him on ‘baseless allegations’
Former Pakistan Prime Mininister Imran Khan's arrest comes a day after the military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him, AFP reported.
Tue, 09 May 2023 04:02 PM
Imran Khan before leaving to Islamabad
Hours before former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad high court, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him. Read more
Tue, 09 May 2023 03:59 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urge upporters to take to streets after Imran Khan's arrest
Officials from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to take to the streets after his arrest but police warned that an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people would be strictly enforced.
Tue, 09 May 2023 03:56 PM
Ex-Pak PM being tortured, claims his party PTI
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that its party chief Imran Khan was being tortured after being arrested by Rangers personnel outside the Islamabad high court on Tuesday, but it was not confirmed independently. Read more
Tue, 09 May 2023 03:51 PM
PTI claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims Imran Khan was pushed by Pakistani Rangers while being arrested. "There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it," said former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan before his arrest
Tue, 09 May 2023 03:47 PM
Former Pak PM arrested at Islamabad High Court
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested by paramilitary Rangers while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, his party said.