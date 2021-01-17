IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Imran Khan 'criminal': Nawaz Sharif questions negligence in foreign funding case
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
world news

Imran Khan 'criminal': Nawaz Sharif questions negligence in foreign funding case

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief said, "In March 2018, the ECP had formed a scrutiny committee and directed that a report be submitted in one month. Approximately two-and-a-half years later, there is still no report."
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:47 AM IST

Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for shifting the blame on the agents managing two US companies registered on his orders in the PTI foreign funding case, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif called the former "a criminal" and questioned why the Election Commission was not taking any action into the matter.

"Why is the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not taking action when the evidence is clear-cut?" former Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif asked in a video message while mentioning that the country "is protesting against the ECP's negligence in fulfilling its Constitutional duties".

"Imran Khan, the man wearing the medal and shouting the slogan of Sadiq and Ameen, who did not tire when saying that accountability should begin with him [...] has now become the biggest obstacle for justice," he added.

Highlighting that several tactics are being used by Imran Khan to delay the probe, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief said, "In March 2018, the ECP had formed a scrutiny committee and directed that a report be submitted in one month. Approximately two-and-a-half years later, there is still no report."

"Finally in his seventh year, Imran Khan has accepted that things have gone awry when it comes to foreign funding. But he has put the responsibility of this on his agents and said that they must have done this," he noted.

On the report submitted to the commission, Sharif said that the State Bank of Pakistan had given the ECP information about 23 accounts, 15 of which the Premier hid and did not include in the report given to the commission.

"He did not disclose the total amount, the source, and did not give a money trail or receipts," he said.

"If there is no corruption, then why was it hidden? Do these suspect accounts not come under the crime of money laundering? Where is the money trail? And why is the information not being given to the ECP and to the people?" he questioned.

He further said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will protest in front of the ECP office in the capital on January 19, urging people to join the opposition's march and to save the country from "injustice", Dawn reported.

The foreign funding case against Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in November 2014 was registered by Akbar S Babar, one of the founding members of the party, alleging major financial irregularities in the party's accounts.

The allegations made by Babar included illegal sources of funding, concealment of bank accounts in the country and abroad, money laundering, and using private bank accounts of PTI employees as a front to receive illegal donations from the Middle East, Dawn reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imran khan nawaz sharif
app
Close
e-paper
Afghan firefighters work at the site of a bombingh attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's capital Sunday, killing at least a few people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)(AP)
Afghan firefighters work at the site of a bombingh attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's capital Sunday, killing at least a few people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)(AP)
world news

2 women government workers killed, 1 injured in Kabul

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The attack comes a day after the United States announced that it has reduced the number of its troops to 2,500 in Afghanistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is for the first time ever that so many Indian-Americans have been roped into a presidential administration.(AP)
It is for the first time ever that so many Indian-Americans have been roped into a presidential administration.(AP)
world news

List of 20 Indian-Americans nominated for key roles in Biden administration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Kamala Harris is also the first ever Indian-origin and African American to be sworn in as the vice president of the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants

AP, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST
For white-collar workers in the technology industry, pay is better than in some industries but employees are often expected to work 12 hours a day or more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers sit outside restaurants in the Robertson Quay area of Singapore,(Bloomberg)
Customers sit outside restaurants in the Robertson Quay area of Singapore,(Bloomberg)
world news

Singapore to require Covid-19 testing for all inbound travelers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:41 AM IST
At present, Singapore only requires travelers who are not citizens or permanent residents, and who have recent travel history to high-risk countries or regions, to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Visitors wear masks as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan.(AP Photo)
Visitors wear masks as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan.(AP Photo)
world news

China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The state department fact sheet said that the US government has "reason to believe" that several researchers inside the Wuhan institute became sick in autumn of 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 5. (Reuters file)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 5. (Reuters file)
world news

Biden to return US to Paris accord, rescind Muslim ban on day one in office

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:27 AM IST
His other orders will include the launch of a “100 masking challenge” that will mandate masks on federal property and interstate travel, extend the pause on repayment of and interest on student loans, continued restrictions on evictions and foreclosures; all related to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 on Saturday from 79 on Friday.(ANI)
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 on Saturday from 79 on Friday.(ANI)
world news

China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar NY

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Though the Jan. 16 tally of new cases was less than the previous day's 130, China has in the past week seen the number of daily cases jump to an over 10-month high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, (Reuters)
French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, (Reuters)
world news

France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The Islamic Republic's breaches of the nuclear agreement since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018 and subsequently imposed sanctions on Tehran may complicate efforts by President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, to rejoin the pact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, US, January 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, US, January 12, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

US led the world in exposing 'horrific' abuses in Xinjiang, says Mike Pompeo

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Under Trump administration, the United States spearheaded the campaign against the CCP for its human right abuse in Xinjiang
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)(AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia's new reusable rocket engine will possibly have capacity for 50 flights

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:35 AM IST
According to the documents, at least ten flights are currently stipulated by the engine's design.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in a rally.(Reuters/ File photo)
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in a rally.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Kremlin foe Navalny faces arrest as flies back to Russia

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Russia's prison service (FSIN) is now saying Navalny may face jail time on arrival to Moscow for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence he was handed on fraud charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia.(AP/ File photo)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Pavel Zelensky, an ally of Navalny was detained on Friday, the head of Agora, a Moscow-based human rights group, said on social media, and will now spend over a month in pre-trial detention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company had to destroy 2,089 boxes of the ice cream.(. Representational image/Shutterstock)
The company had to destroy 2,089 boxes of the ice cream.(. Representational image/Shutterstock)
world news

Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples, thousands of boxes seized: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The health authorities are tracing the customers who bought the ice cream, they are being asked to submit their health details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uzra Zeya served most recently as CEO and President of the Alliance for Peacebuilding, where she drew on over two decades of diplomatic experience in Near East, South Asian, European, human rights, and multilateral affairs.(Twitter/@UzraZeya)
Uzra Zeya served most recently as CEO and President of the Alliance for Peacebuilding, where she drew on over two decades of diplomatic experience in Near East, South Asian, European, human rights, and multilateral affairs.(Twitter/@UzraZeya)
world news

Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Uzra Zeya has been nominated to be Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, according to key nominations for the Department of State announced by Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mounted in a test facility at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, the Space Launch System’s (SLS) 212-foot tall core stage roared to life at 4:27 p.m. local time (2227 GMT) for just over a minute.(AFP)
Mounted in a test facility at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, the Space Launch System’s (SLS) 212-foot tall core stage roared to life at 4:27 p.m. local time (2227 GMT) for just over a minute.(AFP)
world news

NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:21 AM IST
"Today was a good day," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference after the test, adding "we got lots of data that we're going to be able to sort through" to determine if a do-over is needed and whether a November 2021 debut launch date is still possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP