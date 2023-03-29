Home / World News / 'Imran Khan ba****d': Pak minister says in parliament while others laugh. Video

ByMallika Soni
Mar 29, 2023 08:59 PM IST

The minister then attacked Imran Khan and used inappropriate language while using the name of the father of the former prime minister.

Pakistan's education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain openly abused former PM Imran Khan in the country's national assembly. The minister's remarks sparked outrage on social media as well as Rana Tanveer came under fire for using foul language against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan: Pakistan's education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain is seen in the national assembly.
Video: People in Pakistan's Peshawar jostle over free flour amid economic crisis

Speaking in the national assembly, the minister targeted Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and justified police action on his Zaman Park residence. Rana Tanveer also said that the Shehbaz Sharif government will avenge whatever was done to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz during the previous government.

The minister then attacked Imran Khan and used inappropriate language while using the name of the father of the former prime minister. His remarks were expunged from the national assembly's proceedings.

This comes as Pakistan's Islamabad court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the case of threatening a judge, Geo News reported. The court rejected Imran Khan's petition seeking exemption from the hearing in a case that dates back to August 20, 2022.

"Imran Khan has security concerns, his life is in danger, the Islamabad High Court has also issued notices for withdrawing security from him," Imran Khan's lawyers told the court.

Imran Khan has faced a barrage of legal challenges since his ouster in a confidence vote in April last year.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

imran khan pakistan
Story Saved
