'Imran Khan ba****d': Pak minister says in parliament while others laugh. Video

Pakistan's education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain openly abused former PM Imran Khan in the country's national assembly. The minister's remarks sparked outrage on social media as well as Rana Tanveer came under fire for using foul language against former prime minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan: Pakistan's education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain is seen in the national assembly.

Video: People in Pakistan's Peshawar jostle over free flour amid economic crisis

Speaking in the national assembly, the minister targeted Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and justified police action on his Zaman Park residence. Rana Tanveer also said that the Shehbaz Sharif government will avenge whatever was done to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz during the previous government.

The minister then attacked Imran Khan and used inappropriate language while using the name of the father of the former prime minister. His remarks were expunged from the national assembly's proceedings.

This comes as Pakistan's Islamabad court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the case of threatening a judge, Geo News reported. The court rejected Imran Khan's petition seeking exemption from the hearing in a case that dates back to August 20, 2022.

"Imran Khan has security concerns, his life is in danger, the Islamabad High Court has also issued notices for withdrawing security from him," Imran Khan's lawyers told the court.

Imran Khan has faced a barrage of legal challenges since his ouster in a confidence vote in April last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON