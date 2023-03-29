Home / World News / Video: People in Pakistan's Peshawar jostle over free flour amid economic crisis

Video: People in Pakistan's Peshawar jostle over free flour amid economic crisis

ByMallika Soni
Mar 29, 2023 06:52 PM IST

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Similar instances were also reported in other cities of Pakistan as the country continues to reel under a severe economic crisis and a spike in inflation.

In a video shared widely on social media, many Pakistanis in Peshawar were seen running behind a truck which was said to be carrying wheat flour meant for poor people. People could be seen climbing the truck which was delivering free wheat flour. Later reports said that locals looted the truck before it reached the distribution centre.

Pakistan Economic Crisis: At least seven people were injured.(Twitter)

Similar instances were also reported in other cities of Pakistan as the country continues to reel under a severe economic crisis and a spike in inflation. The incidents were reported after the government started distributing free flour bags, Dawn reported.

In Muzaffargarh, at least seven people were injured after a flour distribution centre collapsed owing to a huge rush of people, the report added. Among the seven, four were said to be in critical condition.

The report also said that at several distribution centres police personnel using batons on people to control to crowd. In Okara region, four women were injured and two fell unconscious at Depalpur where stampeded occurred.

